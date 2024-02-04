DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.35-3.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.050 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 4,618,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,586. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 656.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 32.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

