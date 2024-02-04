Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.95-10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.96. Eaton also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.950-10.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.10. 3,172,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.16. The company has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

