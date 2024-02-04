eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives $47.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.94 on Friday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 39.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,418,131 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $547,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,839,329 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $254,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

