Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Price Target Raised to GBX 160

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.03) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecora Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

ECOR stock opened at GBX 89.70 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,794.00, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.82. Ecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81.40 ($1.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 149.20 ($1.90).

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is -14,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ecora Resources

In related news, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £51,531 ($65,511.06). Company insiders own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

