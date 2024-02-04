Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) vs. Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR) Head to Head Comparison

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) and Synergy CHC (OTCMKTS:SNYR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.6% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Synergy CHC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Edap Tms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Edap Tms and Synergy CHC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $57.97 million 4.18 -$3.09 million ($0.62) -10.60 Synergy CHC N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -38.61

Profitability

Synergy CHC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edap Tms. Synergy CHC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edap Tms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Edap Tms and Synergy CHC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -37.67% -32.37% -21.71% Synergy CHC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Edap Tms and Synergy CHC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 2 0 3.00 Synergy CHC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 108.02%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Synergy CHC.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Synergy CHC on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST). The HIFU segment develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment also offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer, as well as disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology; and offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and offers maintenance services. It markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. The company serves hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. EDAP TMS S.A. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Synergy CHC

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; anti-aging skincare products, such as serums and creams for exfoliating, skin repair, and rehydration, as well as hand soaps and hand sanitizers under the Hand MD brand name. The company sells its products through retailers and television advertising campaigns, as well as skincare products through online. The company was formerly known as Synergy Strips Corp. and changed its name to Synergy CHC Corp. in August 2015. Synergy CHC Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Westbrook, Maine.

