Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,551,938,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,048,424,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $565,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock worth $9,714,586 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 9.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.