Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.30

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.30 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.22). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 93.50 ($1.19), with a volume of 33,122 shares trading hands.

Eleco Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £77.80 million, a PE ratio of 4,675.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.46.

About Eleco

(Get Free Report)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.