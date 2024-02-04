Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $40.38 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.38 million and $490,444.02 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,762,587 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

