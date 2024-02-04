Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Shares of ESBA opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
