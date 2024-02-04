Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of ESBA opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Empire State Realty OP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.