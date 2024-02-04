Enegra (EGX) (EGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $483,888.46

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market cap of $17.03 billion and $483,888.46 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $200.38 or 0.00467071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) was first traded on July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.080757 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $605,856.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

