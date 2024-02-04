Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 50,645 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Enerplus were worth $22,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Enerplus by 656.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Enerplus Price Performance

NYSE:ERF opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.95. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $447.23 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 47.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.