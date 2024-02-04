Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) PT Raised to $59.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ENVA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 10.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.54. Enova International has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $63.56.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

