Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Raised by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 753,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 4.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $20,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

