enVVeno Medical (NVNO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, February 5th.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ NVNO opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. enVVeno Medical has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in enVVeno Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of enVVeno Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enVVeno Medical Company Profile

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

