Enzyme Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.31 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 4th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $41.31 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can currently be bought for approximately $17.47 or 0.00040707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,368,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,229 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

