Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $218,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Equinix by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total transaction of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,033,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $843.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $808.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $776.90. The company has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $847.99.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

