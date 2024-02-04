ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE ESE opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

