ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ESE
ESCO Technologies Price Performance
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 9.68%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 8.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ESCO Technologies
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.