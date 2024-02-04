Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00.

EURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Euronav from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Euronav from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.56.

NYSE:EURN opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $233.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.87 million. Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

