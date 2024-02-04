Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Lowered to C$63.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.15.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$47.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$45.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$42.05 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$687.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.0689207 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

In related news, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Also, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

