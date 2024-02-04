Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,399 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

Shares of CNC opened at $75.41 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

