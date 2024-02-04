Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,602 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,815,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 650,266 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after buying an additional 108,110 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 290.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,223,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,355,000 after buying an additional 909,958 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 962,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 205,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 826,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

