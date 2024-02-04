Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VWO opened at $39.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

