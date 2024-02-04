Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth $9,192,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $177.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average is $144.47. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $112.57 and a 52 week high of $177.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.