Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $292.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $305.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.73.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

