Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is L2 Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 3.2% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Expedia Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to buy up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.74.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

