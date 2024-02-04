Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,150. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 214.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 437,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 298,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 36.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,651,000 after buying an additional 648,231 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $38,999,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

