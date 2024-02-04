Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Lowered to $16.50

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.95. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,329 shares of company stock worth $1,327,150. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

