Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share.
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exxon Mobil
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.