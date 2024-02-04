Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 3.2% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $70.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.23%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock worth $9,972,831 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

