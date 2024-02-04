Fei USD Market Capitalization Achieves $12.73 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $12.73 million and approximately $49,297.43 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016419 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016775 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,938.77 or 1.00177274 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011157 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00174465 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

FEI is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,485,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,226,945 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,485,612.37288552 with 13,226,944.99012323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96257382 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $38,049.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

