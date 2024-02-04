Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $452.57 million and approximately $35.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00083514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00029479 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00021128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,661,083 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.