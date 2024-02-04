Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Nucor by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,158,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $183.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $190.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.