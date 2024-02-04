Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $7.26 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average is $135.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

