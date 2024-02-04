Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,200,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXY opened at $57.04 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

