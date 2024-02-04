Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $390.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.