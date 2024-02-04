Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 500 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 81.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 14.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $882.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $709.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

