Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $510.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $300.86 and a 52 week high of $514.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.64.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

