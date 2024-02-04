Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

CMI opened at $244.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.68. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.38.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

