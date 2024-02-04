Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.47 and last traded at $23.47. 3,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSST. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.