First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get First Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Capital

First Capital Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

First Capital stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10. First Capital has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.