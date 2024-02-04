First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $188.21 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $188.93. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.75 and a 200 day moving average of $167.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

