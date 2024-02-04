First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 181,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 182,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

