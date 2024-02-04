First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,222 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.91.

Shares of AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,313,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

