First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2,444.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after buying an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,474,000 after buying an additional 1,469,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,995 shares of company stock worth $8,422,830. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $372.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.35. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The company has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

