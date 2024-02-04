First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $189,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NSC opened at $251.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $255.80.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSC

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

