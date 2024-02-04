First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $197,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 690 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $323.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.75.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

