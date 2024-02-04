First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $382,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average is $72.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

