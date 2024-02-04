First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.1% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton
In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $147.52.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.65%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
