First Command Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 30,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 147,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.65. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

