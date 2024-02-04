First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 47,661 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,661 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of QuidelOrtho worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.34. 365,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 359.70 and a beta of 0.21. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

